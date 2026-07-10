Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Audit: Changes to Rocky Mount’s billing system caused massive utility confusion last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 10, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
Sunset Avenue Public Works Historic District in Rocky Mount served as the historic electric power and water utilities core of the city of the city, and reflects early and mid-twentieth century advances in technology and engineering related to power generation and water treatment.
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
Sunset Avenue Public Works Historic District in Rocky Mount served as the historic electric power and water utilities core of the city of the city, and reflects early and mid-twentieth century advances in technology and engineering related to power generation and water treatment.

A state audit shows that unauthorized and undetected changes to Rocky Mount’s billing system caused the massive utility confusion late last year.

The investigation confirms that thousands of people who unexpectedly received two bills in a single month were not actually double-billed. Instead, city officials were attempting to correct severe meter-reading delays.

However, the report also reveals a major double standard. Two city council members accumulated more than $30,000 in unpaid utility bills while their services remained active, only paying their debts after seeing a draft of the audit.

The City of Rocky Mount accepted the audit's findings. City management said they are already working to automate their billing systems, strengthen internal process controls, and restore full public trust.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston