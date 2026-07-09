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UNCSA alumni receive multiple Emmy nominations

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:19 PM EDT
UNCSA Day in the Life PRINT 00228.jpg
Wayne Reich
UNCSA alumni picked up Emmy nominations in both the Primetime and Creative Arts categories.

Several University of North Carolina School of the Arts alumni have received Emmy Award nominations

There are two alumni in the Primetime category. Former School of Dance student Katherine LaNasa was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series for her performance as Charge Nurse Dana Evans in The Pitt. LaNasa took home the Emmy in this category last year for the role.

And School of Design and Production alumnus Tanase Popa received dual Executive Producer nods for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

In the Creative Arts Emmy categories, Blair Aycock and Raquel Bianchini were recognized for their work in makeup and hairstyling.

Tiffany Little Canfield garnered two nominations for her work casting Only Murders in the Building and Paradise.

And there were several nominations for sound editing and mixing, along with reality program cinematography.

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held Monday, September 14.
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff