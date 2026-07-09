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Forsyth residents relying on crisis services for mental health, report shows

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
forsyth county government center
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD

A new Forsyth County analysis shows many residents are relying on crisis services when it comes to behavioral health.

According to the report, Forsyth County has the highest rate of emergency department visits for depression and suicidal ideation among the state’s five most populous counties.

It has the second highest rate of visits for anxiety, just below Guilford. Bevin Croft, who helped conduct the analysis as required for the county’s opioid settlement work, presented the findings at a commission meeting.

“People struggle to access ongoing outpatient treatment that meets their needs," Croft said. "And this likely explains those elevated rates of emergency department visits, because people kind of wait until a problem gets to a crisis point, and then they don't know where else to go.”

The study also found disparities in resource access. For example, Black residents are far less likely to receive Methadone compared to white residents, though it’s one of the most effective treatments for substance use disorders.

There are also more than 800 Forsyth residents on a waitlist for the NC Innovations Waiver, which covers a wide range of services for children and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. And the average time on the waitlist in the county is nearly eight years.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz