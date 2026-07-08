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State budget approved as food insecurity hits its highest point in a generation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
FILE - SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
FILE - SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station.

Governor Josh Stein signed North Carolina’s first comprehensive state budget in nearly three years into law on Wednesday. It arrives as food insecurity hits its highest point in a generation, with more than 600,000 people struggling to put food on the table in eastern North Carolina alone.

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina President and CEO Amy Beros praised the budget, highlighting a significant state commitment to purchasing fresh food directly from local North Carolina farms.

She said, "We are especially encouraged by the significant commitment to purchasing food from North Carolina farms and the broader investments in land preservation for local agriculture. These resources matter. They help ensure more fresh, locally-grown food reaches children and families while strengthening the farmers and working lands that nourish our state. At a time when federal cuts have disrupted critical food purchasing programs and created real uncertainty for farmers and families alike, the General Assembly's investment is an important and welcome step forward."

The budget also invests heavily in staffing and technology to protect access to SNAP grocery benefits as families combat rising living costs. Beros said, "SNAP remains one of the most effective tools we have to help families put food on the table — especially as grocery prices and the broader cost of living continue to rise. Ensuring that North Carolina families can access benefits consistently and without unnecessary delay is essential to the stability of households across our state."

She called the budget a vital first step, but warned that recent federal cuts mean more local support will be needed next year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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