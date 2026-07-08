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Rescuers help return rehabilitated sea turtle to the Atlantic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:16 AM EDT
North Carolina State University Ph.D. candidate Lindsay Curl first spotted the distressed turtle back in April while conducting fieldwork near Harkers Island.
CMAST
North Carolina State University Ph.D. candidate Lindsay Curl first spotted the distressed turtle back in April while conducting fieldwork near Harkers Island.

A small green sea turtle is back in the wild after a full-circle rescue effort by local marine scientists.

North Carolina State University Ph.D. candidate Lindsay Curl first spotted the distressed turtle back in April while conducting fieldwork near Harkers Island. Alongside fellow researchers and technicians from the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, Curl rescued the animal and brought it to their facility.

The North Carolina Aquariums veterinary team immediately triaged the turtle before transferring it to the Pine Knoll Shores facility for rehabilitation. Over the last few months, caretakers helped the turtle gain weight and rebuild its strength. This week, the healthy sea turtle was released back into the ocean with its original rescuers looking on.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston