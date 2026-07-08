Reports of toxic algal blooms on Pamlico River near Washington

A scorching summer heat wave is raising red flags for the health of the Pamlico River.

Last week, a field crew from the environmental group Sound Rivers launched an investigation after reports of toxic algal blooms. Testing near the Washington waterfront and Cypress Landing revealed a dangerous combination of soaring water temperatures, high surface oxygen, and zero oxygen at the river bottom.

Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register Seijo warns these conditions are a recipe for disaster. If sudden heavy rains or high winds strike the area, that suffocating bottom water will churn to the surface, potentially triggering massive fish kills.

Active blooms are currently reported at Moss Landing, Broad Creek, and Cherry Run. People are urged to keep pets and children out of discolored or stagnant water.