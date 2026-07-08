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Reports of toxic algal blooms on Pamlico River near Washington

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT

A scorching summer heat wave is raising red flags for the health of the Pamlico River.

Last week, a field crew from the environmental group Sound Rivers launched an investigation after reports of toxic algal blooms. Testing near the Washington waterfront and Cypress Landing revealed a dangerous combination of soaring water temperatures, high surface oxygen, and zero oxygen at the river bottom.

Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register Seijo warns these conditions are a recipe for disaster. If sudden heavy rains or high winds strike the area, that suffocating bottom water will churn to the surface, potentially triggering massive fish kills.

Active blooms are currently reported at Moss Landing, Broad Creek, and Cherry Run. People are urged to keep pets and children out of discolored or stagnant water.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston