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N.C. Coastal Federation launches Salt Marsh Action Plan to save critical wetlands along the coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:22 AM EDT
A view of the marsh from the Cedar Point Tideland Trail in Carteret County.
North Carolina Coastal Federation
A view of the marsh from the Cedar Point Tideland Trail in Carteret County.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation has launched a comprehensive five-year Salt Marsh Action Plan to save critical wetlands along the coast.

The new strategy focuses on three major pillars to protect the state's 220,000 acres of salt marsh. First, the roadmap would directly restore more than 600 acres of degraded marshland using nature-based solutions like living shorelines and oyster reefs. Second, the plan focuses on conserving specific inland land corridors. This ensures that as sea levels rise, the marshes have a clear path to naturally migrate farther inland without being blocked by development. Finally, the plan calls for updating local zoning laws and securing permanent state funding.

Environmental advocates say saving these marshes is vital because they serve as a natural defense system, drastically reducing local flooding and shoreline erosion during severe storms while supporting the state's commercial fishing industry.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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