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Historical marker honoring Ham the Astrochimp, the first chimpanzee in space, to be installed near N.C. Zoo

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:13 AM EDT
In January 1961, Ham became the first chimpanzee launched into space, proving a living creature could survive the extreme g-forces and weightlessness of suborbital flight.
NASA
In January 1961, Ham became the first chimpanzee launched into space, proving a living creature could survive the extreme g-forces and weightlessness of suborbital flight.

A legendary pioneer of the space race is getting a permanent home in North Carolina history.

The state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced that a new highway historical marker honoring Ham the Astrochimp will be unveiled on July 14th. The sign will stand at the roundabout near the entrance to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

In January 1961, Ham became the first chimpanzee launched into space, proving a living creature could survive the extreme g-forces and weightlessness of suborbital flight.

After his historic NASA mission and a long stint in Washington, Ham spent his final retirement years living among a primate troop at the North Carolina Zoo until his death in 1983.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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