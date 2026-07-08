Elkin City Schools launches survey for superintendent search

Elkin City Schools is seeking community input in the search for its next superintendent.

The Board of Education hired the North Carolina School Boards Association, or NCSBA, to help conduct the superintendent search.

To shape that process, the district is gathering feedback from students, parents, staff and other community members about what qualities they’re looking for in the next leader.

Officials have launched online surveys in English and Spanish, with a Vietnamese version expected to be posted later this week. District employees will have access to a staff-specific survey.

Community groups and organizations can also email statements directly to the NCSBA.

All submissions must be in by Aug. 3. Officials will compile the results and present them at an Elkin City school board meeting later that week.

Until a permanent superintendent is hired, Jennifer Hall, a former principal, is serving as interim.