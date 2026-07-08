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Chicken Farm Lane fire remains 50 percent contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:34 AM EDT
The North Carolina Forest Service and multiple local volunteer fire departments remain active on the scene establishing containment lines.
Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Department
The North Carolina Forest Service and multiple local volunteer fire departments remain active on the scene establishing containment lines.

Fire crews are making steady progress on the wildfire burning near Chicken Farm Lane, which remains 50 percent contained with no threat to the public.

The Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Department says the North Carolina Forest Service will soon scale back operations after strengthening lines around the perimeter. Officials explained that 50 percent containment does not mean the fire is burning out of control. Instead, it means firefighters are still monitoring and securing specific areas where they are not yet comfortable leaving the fire unattended.

Smoke and smoldering are expected to continue until the region receives significant rainfall. Firefighters will remain on the scene focusing on uncontained hot spots.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston