Chicken Farm Lane fire remains 50 percent contained

Fire crews are making steady progress on the wildfire burning near Chicken Farm Lane, which remains 50 percent contained with no threat to the public.

The Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Department says the North Carolina Forest Service will soon scale back operations after strengthening lines around the perimeter. Officials explained that 50 percent containment does not mean the fire is burning out of control. Instead, it means firefighters are still monitoring and securing specific areas where they are not yet comfortable leaving the fire unattended.

Smoke and smoldering are expected to continue until the region receives significant rainfall. Firefighters will remain on the scene focusing on uncontained hot spots.