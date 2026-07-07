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Survey reveals nearly 3/4 of North Carolinians are slashing monthly spending to cope with inflation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:23 AM EDT
Topp Yimgrimm/iStockphoto

A new statewide survey reveals that nearly 3/4 of North Carolinians are slashing their monthly spending just to cope with inflation.

The joint study by Catawba College and YouGov shows 72% of residents cut back on regular purchases over the past month. That figure marks a sharp 8-point increase in financial strain since the beginning of the year.

According to the data, 54% of respondents now report direct difficulty affording routine monthly expenses, while 75% say they are living under high financial pressure.

The biggest pain points for consumers are big-ticket items like automobiles and gasoline, followed closely by skyrocketing costs for groceries and utilities. Even families who claim they aren't explicitly struggling report changing their shopping habits to buffer against rising costs.

Pollsters interviewed 1,000 North Carolina residents for the study, which carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8%.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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