Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NCDHHS warns of fast-spreading parasitic infection impacting eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.
CDC
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is warning of a fast-spreading parasitic infection impacting eastern North Carolina.

State health officials have confirmed at least 110 cases of cyclosporiasis since early June. The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.

Officials with the state health department said coastal and eastern agricultural regions face heightened risk from contaminated imported produce and outdoor swimming waters.

To minimize the threat, experts say families must thoroughly wash all raw fruits and vegetables and avoid swallowing water while swimming in local lakes or rivers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston