NCDHHS warns of fast-spreading parasitic infection impacting eastern North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is warning of a fast-spreading parasitic infection impacting eastern North Carolina.

State health officials have confirmed at least 110 cases of cyclosporiasis since early June. The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.

Officials with the state health department said coastal and eastern agricultural regions face heightened risk from contaminated imported produce and outdoor swimming waters.

To minimize the threat, experts say families must thoroughly wash all raw fruits and vegetables and avoid swallowing water while swimming in local lakes or rivers.