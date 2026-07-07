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Electric grid upgrades planned across four counties

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published July 7, 2026 at 2:11 PM EDT
Power transmission lines shown against a sky of gathering storm clouds
Al Goldis
/
AP
Power transmission lines shown against a sky of gathering storm clouds.

Construction is set to begin soon on a $6 million project to strengthen the electric grid in Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties.

Officials say crew members will replace wooden utility poles with steel and upgrade cabling as part of the Foothills Resiliency Project.

Reid Wilson, the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, says the improvements will significantly increase reliability and power capacity.

“Which means there's opportunities for economic growth and development in rural communities," he said. "It helps to have sufficient electricity capacity to be able to attract businesses to a place.”

The project is funded by a federal grid resilience grant administered by the state energy office.

Officials say it will take four to five years to complete.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle