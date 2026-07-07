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Congressman calling $25 million state investment to reopen ENC hospital "step in the right direction"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
A resolution at this week’s Martin County Board of Commissioners meeting could be the first step toward the reopening of Martin General Hospital.
Associated Press
A resolution at this week’s Martin County Board of Commissioners meeting could be the first step toward the reopening of Martin General Hospital.

Congressman Don Davis is calling a $25 million state investment to reopen Martin General Hospital a step in the right direction for eastern North Carolina.

The Williamston facility abruptly shut its doors nearly three years ago after filing for bankruptcy, leaving Martin County residents without a local emergency room. The state general assembly approved the emergency funding as part of the newly finalized state budget.

Davis said the cash influx is a critical down payment to restore life-saving healthcare access to a vulnerable, rural community.

Davis added he will continue pushing for federal matching funds to ensure the hospital remains open permanently.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston