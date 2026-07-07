Congressman calling $25 million state investment to reopen ENC hospital "step in the right direction"

Congressman Don Davis is calling a $25 million state investment to reopen Martin General Hospital a step in the right direction for eastern North Carolina.

The Williamston facility abruptly shut its doors nearly three years ago after filing for bankruptcy, leaving Martin County residents without a local emergency room. The state general assembly approved the emergency funding as part of the newly finalized state budget.

Davis said the cash influx is a critical down payment to restore life-saving healthcare access to a vulnerable, rural community.

Davis added he will continue pushing for federal matching funds to ensure the hospital remains open permanently.