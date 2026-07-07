Coastal Carolina museum now using advanced ship-tracking technology to protect North Atlantic right whales

The Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach is joining a high-tech network to save one of the most endangered marine animals on Earth. The museum has partnered with a national network using advanced ship-tracking technology to protect North Atlantic right whales. Experts estimate only about 380 of the whales remain in existence.

The tracking system monitors commercial shipping lanes to prevent deadly vessel strikes, which are a leading cause of death for the species. Because right whales migrate past the North Carolina coast during the winter months, officials say local tracking efforts are critical to their survival.

Visitors to the Ocean Isle Beach museum will now be able to see the live tracking data and learn how maritime safety measures help save the species from extinction.