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Coastal Carolina museum now using advanced ship-tracking technology to protect North Atlantic right whales

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Biologists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute say the mother, Juno, is about 38 years old and has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute
Biologists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute say the mother, Juno, is about 38 years old and has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.

The Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach is joining a high-tech network to save one of the most endangered marine animals on Earth. The museum has partnered with a national network using advanced ship-tracking technology to protect North Atlantic right whales. Experts estimate only about 380 of the whales remain in existence.

The tracking system monitors commercial shipping lanes to prevent deadly vessel strikes, which are a leading cause of death for the species. Because right whales migrate past the North Carolina coast during the winter months, officials say local tracking efforts are critical to their survival.

Visitors to the Ocean Isle Beach museum will now be able to see the live tracking data and learn how maritime safety measures help save the species from extinction.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston