The 210-acre Chicken Farm Lane wildfire is now 50 percent contained. The fire near the Onslow and Duplin County line started on Friday.

The North Carolina Forest Service and multiple local volunteer fire departments remain active on the scene establishing containment lines. According to the Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Department, the fire poses no immediate threat to the public or any nearby homes.

People that live and work in communities like Chinquapin and Cypress Creek Road will continue to see periods of heavy, thick smoke. Fire officials say that’s expected due to shifting winds and low humidity, and does not mean the fire is worsening.

The cause of the fire has not yet been pinpointed.