Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament in Morehead City extended through Sunday

Due to a rough weather forecast, the 6th Annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament in Morehead City is being extended through Sunday, July 12. Tournament organizers added the extra day ahead of this Wednesday's official kickoff to give young anglers a safe, viable window to get out on the water.

Even with the schedule change, participating boats are still restricted to fishing 2 out of the 4 available days. The standard competition usually brings together over 350 young fishermen at Big Rock Landing.

Because of the extension, registration for the total-release offshore event will now remain open until Saturday, July 11 at 9:00 a.m.

Daily weigh-ins will continue at Ottis Landing throughout the weekend.