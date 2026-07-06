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Philharmonia of Greensboro names new conductor

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Kathan Gandhi
Published July 6, 2026 at 11:34 AM EDT
Courtesy city of Greensboro
Jungho Kim

The Philharmonia of Greensboro has named a new conductor. Jungho Kim will take the podium ahead of the Philharmonia's 48th season.

He succeeds Peter Perret, who led the group for 14 years before conducting his final concert last month.

Kim has served as an associate director of conducting and director of orchestras for the University of North Carolina Greensboro since 2023.

During his more than two decades as a conductor, he's led orchestras across the three continents.

Jackie Boone, chief creative economy officer for Creative Greensboro, says the city is excited to welcome a conductor who's already invested in the local music community.
Kathan Gandhi
See stories by Kathan Gandhi