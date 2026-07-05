Yadkin Riverkeeper has a new leader

A new riverkeeper is taking the helm in protecting the Yadkin. After spending the last two years as an assistant with the organization, Nicole Eastman is now leading Yadkin Riverkeeper’s efforts to protect the Yadkin-Pee Dee watershed.

Eastman says she's long been drawn to the intersection of science and environmental advocacy.

"It feels like a perfect combination of my passions: protecting our water resources for the public and wildlife, and promoting environmental justice," Eastman says.

When asked about the challenges facing the Yadkin, Eastman has a bagful of answers. CAFO runoff, PFAS pollution and lack of municipal involvement are all problems.

But another issue she’s watching closely? New data centers and power plants along the river.

"I'm very concerned about the cumulative impact of these extremely water-intensive facilities," Eastman says. "Not only water availability, but also water quality, especially as we're noticing the impacts of the current drought on the river."

Eastman says residents who want to get involved can participate in river cleanups and restoration projects held throughout the year across the watershed.

Eastman takes over for Edgar Miller, who will continue as executive director of the Yadkin Riverkeeper.

