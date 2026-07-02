Winston-Salem to honor 13 centenarians at Independence Day celebration

As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, Winston-Salem is spotlighting residents who’ve spent a century watching history unfold.

City officials have identified 13 residents 100 or older: three men and ten women. The oldest is 104-year-old Ben Meeks Briggs, who was born on September 19, 1921 — before sliced bread, penicillin and television.

When asked if he had any words of wisdom to share, he said, “worry is wasted energy.”

His fellow centenarians also offered a few thoughts on what it takes to live a long life. Evelyn Funches, 102 years old, said, “I mind my own business, and I try to treat everyone right.” And 100-year-old Elizabeth Lynsky advised, “Always have one glass of red wine nightly for a long and healthy life.”

All 13 are set to be honored on Saturday at the Winston-Salem Dash Independence Day celebration.

