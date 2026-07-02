Temporary teen curfew in downtown Greenville extended through the Independence Day

A temporary teen curfew in downtown Greenville is being extended through the Independence Day holiday.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly signed an emergency proclamation ordering minors under eighteen off central business district streets from 11:00 p.m. Saturday night until 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The move follows a "teen takeover" threat and recent downtown fights that resulted in twelve juveniles being detained.

City officials pushed the curfew back to 11:00 p.m. so families can still enjoy the annual Independence Day celebration at the Town Common.

Exceptions apply for minors accompanied by a parent or those working at downtown businesses.