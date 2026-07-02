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Temporary teen curfew in downtown Greenville extended through the Independence Day

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
Aaron Hines
/
City of Greenville

A temporary teen curfew in downtown Greenville is being extended through the Independence Day holiday.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly signed an emergency proclamation ordering minors under eighteen off central business district streets from 11:00 p.m. Saturday night until 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The move follows a "teen takeover" threat and recent downtown fights that resulted in twelve juveniles being detained.

City officials pushed the curfew back to 11:00 p.m. so families can still enjoy the annual Independence Day celebration at the Town Common.

Exceptions apply for minors accompanied by a parent or those working at downtown businesses.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston