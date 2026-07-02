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Local water quality researcher got a wild surprise during latest sampling trip down Slocum Creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
The creek is a known gator hotspot, and experts say the reptiles are much more active right now because it is currently their mating season
Sound Rivers
The creek is a known gator hotspot, and experts say the reptiles are much more active right now because it is currently their mating season

A local water quality researcher got a wild surprise during her latest sampling trip down Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register Seijo reports she paddled alongside six different alligators in just one hour, with one even swimming directly under her kayak. The creek is a known gator hotspot, and experts say the reptiles are much more active right now because it is currently their mating season.

Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register Seijo reports she paddled alongside six different alligators in just one hour, with one even swimming directly under her kayak.
Sound Rivers
Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register Seijo reports she paddled alongside six different alligators in just one hour, with one even swimming directly under her kayak.

Seijo was on the water for a yearlong, grant-funded project with the U.N.C. Institute of Marine Sciences. The critical ongoing study aims to monitor, track, and ultimately resolve a persistent pollution problem in the southwest prong of the creek, specifically focusing on the Wolf Pit Branch area to pinpoint exactly where the contaminants are coming from.

Despite the close encounter, she says paddlers should not be discouraged from visiting the creek. She reminds the people that American alligators generally do not pose a threat to humans unless provoked, and urges everyone to appreciate them from a safe distance and never feed them.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston