CarolinaEast Medical Center drops BCBS Medicare Advantage plans, work out last-minute extension with UnitedHealthcare

A health insurance shakeup for seniors in Eastern North Carolina; CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern has dropped all Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plans, moving those patients out-of-network.

However, the hospital secured a last-minute contract extension with UnitedHealthcare, keeping those Medicare Advantage members covered through December.

Emergency room care remains covered for everyone, and doctor offices are unaffected.

Affected Blue Cross patients are urged to review their coverage options.

