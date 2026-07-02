Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Camp Lejeune Marines awarded medals for bravery after rushing into shooting at Wilmington nightclub

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Johnny Tamayo, left, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, and Cpl. Emily Martinez, transmissions system operator, both with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, pose for a photo after an award ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 25, 2026. The Marines were recognized and awarded for their actions in rendering aid to a victim of a shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Cpl. Jesse Davis
/
2nd Marine Division
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Johnny Tamayo, left, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, and Cpl. Emily Martinez, transmissions system operator, both with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, pose for a photo after an award ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 25, 2026. The Marines were recognized and awarded for their actions in rendering aid to a victim of a shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Two Camp Lejeune Marines were recently awarded medals for bravery after rushing into gunfire to save a life during a shooting at a Wilmington nightclub.

Corporals Johnny Tamayo and Emily Martinez, both with the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, were out with friends at the Unhinged night club June of 2025 when shots rang out. Tamayo ran toward the danger, using bartender towels to stop severe bleeding from a victim's neck wound, while Martinez pushed past staff to run back inside and help him.

Despite their emergency aid, the victim died from his injuries.

Their command leadership praised their selflessness, awarding Tamayo the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Martinez the Achievement Medal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston