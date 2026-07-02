Camp Lejeune Marines awarded medals for bravery after rushing into shooting at Wilmington nightclub

Two Camp Lejeune Marines were recently awarded medals for bravery after rushing into gunfire to save a life during a shooting at a Wilmington nightclub.

Corporals Johnny Tamayo and Emily Martinez, both with the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, were out with friends at the Unhinged night club June of 2025 when shots rang out. Tamayo ran toward the danger, using bartender towels to stop severe bleeding from a victim's neck wound, while Martinez pushed past staff to run back inside and help him.

Despite their emergency aid, the victim died from his injuries.

Their command leadership praised their selflessness, awarding Tamayo the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Martinez the Achievement Medal.