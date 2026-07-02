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Apples and oranges washing ashore in Corolla posed danger to wild horses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says apples can be deadly to the Outer Banks' famous wild horses, causing fatal choking and colic.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says apples can be deadly to the Outer Banks' famous wild horses, causing fatal choking and colic.

Talk about an unusual beach day. Beachgoers in Corolla got quite a surprise when hundreds of apples and oranges started washing ashore.

It turns out, the fruit likely spilled off a cargo ship out at sea. Local families, deputies, and turtle volunteers quickly teamed up to bag up the unexpected bounty.

But the Corolla Wild Horse Fund says it’s not all fun and games. They're putting out an urgent reminder that apples can be deadly to the Outer Banks' famous wild horses, causing fatal choking and colic.
They want to remind everyone to enjoy the view, but absolutely do not feed the horses.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston