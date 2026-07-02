Apples and oranges washing ashore in Corolla posed danger to wild horses

Talk about an unusual beach day. Beachgoers in Corolla got quite a surprise when hundreds of apples and oranges started washing ashore.

It turns out, the fruit likely spilled off a cargo ship out at sea. Local families, deputies, and turtle volunteers quickly teamed up to bag up the unexpected bounty.

But the Corolla Wild Horse Fund says it’s not all fun and games. They're putting out an urgent reminder that apples can be deadly to the Outer Banks' famous wild horses, causing fatal choking and colic.

They want to remind everyone to enjoy the view, but absolutely do not feed the horses.