Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swimmers warned to stay out of the water at two popular spots along the Bogue Sound

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT

Health officials are warning swimmers to stay out of the water at two popular spots along the Bogue Sound in Carteret County.

The state Department of Environmental Quality has posted swim advisories for the public beach access points at Sunset Drive and Sixteenth Street. Test results show that bacteria levels at both locations currently exceed safe state water quality standards. Officials say swimming in the water right now carries an elevated risk of skin infections and gastrointestinal illness for both people and pets.

The state is not closing the entire beach, but signs are being posted within two hundred feet of the contaminated areas. Water testing will continue daily, and the warning signs will come down as soon as bacteria levels return to a safe range.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston