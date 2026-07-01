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Surf City beach nourishment project will finally move into the construction phase after receiving federal funding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2026 at 7:05 AM EDT
Town of Surf City

The Surf City federal beach nourishment project will finally move into the construction phase after receiving federal funding approval.

Congressman David Rouzer said the milestone clears a major hurdle nearly two decades in the making for the North Carolina coastline. The Trump Administration approved the use of existing federal disaster relief funds to jumpstart the initial construction.

The project focuses on beach and dune nourishment along a six-mile stretch of shoreline, which will include a new dune and a 50-foot-wide beach berm. Mayor Teresa Batts says the project will protect local homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure from future coastal storms.

The project previously faced years of delays after North Topsail Beach withdrew from the partnership, forcing Surf City to secure independent federal approvals. The town and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are now finalizing the necessary steps to put the project out for bid.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston