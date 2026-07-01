Surf City beach nourishment project will finally move into the construction phase after receiving federal funding

The Surf City federal beach nourishment project will finally move into the construction phase after receiving federal funding approval.

Congressman David Rouzer said the milestone clears a major hurdle nearly two decades in the making for the North Carolina coastline. The Trump Administration approved the use of existing federal disaster relief funds to jumpstart the initial construction.

The project focuses on beach and dune nourishment along a six-mile stretch of shoreline, which will include a new dune and a 50-foot-wide beach berm. Mayor Teresa Batts says the project will protect local homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure from future coastal storms.

The project previously faced years of delays after North Topsail Beach withdrew from the partnership, forcing Surf City to secure independent federal approvals. The town and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are now finalizing the necessary steps to put the project out for bid.