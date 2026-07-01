Marines from MCAS Cherry Point on the ground in Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

Marines from Cherry Point are on the ground in Venezuela, helping out after those devastating earthquakes last week.

U.S. Southern Command called up Combat Logistics Company 21 and the Second Maintenance Battalion over the weekend to jump into action. Air Force cargo planes spent the last few days airlifting the eastern North Carolina-based Marines and their heavy gear into the disaster zone.

Their main focus right now is clearing out massive debris fields, fixing ruined roads, and setting up water purification systems for towns running out of clean water. They're also helping expand local air traffic control so more international aid can land safely near the epicenter.