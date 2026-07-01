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Marines from MCAS Cherry Point on the ground in Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.
Staff Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
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DVIDS
U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embark a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.

Marines from Cherry Point are on the ground in Venezuela, helping out after those devastating earthquakes last week.

U.S. Southern Command called up Combat Logistics Company 21 and the Second Maintenance Battalion over the weekend to jump into action. Air Force cargo planes spent the last few days airlifting the eastern North Carolina-based Marines and their heavy gear into the disaster zone.

Their main focus right now is clearing out massive debris fields, fixing ruined roads, and setting up water purification systems for towns running out of clean water. They're also helping expand local air traffic control so more international aid can land safely near the epicenter.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston