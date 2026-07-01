Grant will fund Watauga paramedic program and ease ER wait times

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has granted nearly half a million dollars to Watauga County for a community paramedic program.

Watauga County Emergency Services will use the money to launch a new Mobile Integrated Health program — a sort of community liaison — that works with frequent EMS users who may be better served in their own homes. Instead of receiving an ambulance ride to the hospital, people with known conditions like substance use disorder or other behavioral health diagnoses would be visited by a community paramedic.

Emergency Planner Kristi Pukansky says the new employees will also treat residents who suffer frequent falls and may have concerns with daily living.

"Being in the household and seeing a high risk that maybe can be mitigated, like can we move these rugs, can we move this piece of furniture, or can we put something closer to you to grab onto," she says. "And then can also help to relay to maybe adult services that hey, this person could use some of your support too."

Pukansky says another goal of the program is to shorten wait times in the ER.

The grant will fund two full-time positions, a new vehicle and medical equipment. The program is slated to begin this fall.

