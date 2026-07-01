Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal court imposes October deadline for lawyers from both sides of Camp Lejeune water litigation to reach settlement

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

A federal court is putting intense pressure on both sides to settle the massive, long-running Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit. Lawyers have been given a firm deadline to make substantial progress.

In a newly filed order, a four-judge panel gave the Department of Justice and the Plaintiffs' Leadership Group a hard deadline of October 30 to reach a global settlement. The mandate was tied directly to the reappointments of the victims' leadership attorneys, whose previous terms expired on June 30. The federal judges attached strict conditions to these reappointments, making the October settlement deadline a requirement for the lawyers to keep their roles.

Annette Weston, Public Radio East
Advocates and victims held a rally in Washington, D.C. last month. In 1982, Camp Lejeune’s water supplies were formally tested and found to be contaminated, but the worst of Camp Lejeune’s drinking water wells remained open until 1985. The CDC estimates that more than one million people may have been exposed at the base near Jacksonville.

Previous coverage: Advocates, victims rally at Capitol Hill, urging lawmakers to support Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act

The court emphasized that a global deal is the absolute best way to resolve the litigation, noting it will significantly speed up payments to victims and stop the draining of public resources. To make sure talks do not stall, attorneys from both sides must now participate in mandatory weekly meetings with court-appointed settlement masters.

If no agreement is reached by the end of October, the court warns it will evaluate whether a complete shakeup of the plaintiffs' legal team is necessary. Missing the deadline means the plaintiffs' leadership group faces a full, court-mandated restructuring that could strip current lead attorneys of their roles in the historic litigation. Meanwhile, failure by the Department of Justice to meet the deadline could trigger severe court-imposed sanctions, including hefty fines, civil contempt charges, and damaging evidentiary penalties. Ultimately, the court could strip the agency of its negotiating power entirely by accelerating thousands of individual claims straight to jury trials.

U.S. Veterans Administration
Currently, there are more than 400,000 pending claims with the Department of the Navy, but despite that overwhelming number, not a single case has gone to trial and there have been just a few settlements.

Previous coverage: Advocates are not calling recent rulings in Camp Lejeune water contamination case a win

Advocates for those sickened by the toxic water aboard the base have long argued that the Department of Justice has dragged out the process by maintaining rigid negotiation stances, requiring excessive documentation, and challenging scientific links to illnesses. Federal attorneys have countered by pointing to the unprecedented logistical challenge of verifying hundreds of thousands of individual claims to prevent fraud and protect taxpayer funds. While the judicial panel did not explicitly assign blame to either side, it did command both parties to streamline their negotiation methods immediately.

All leadership attorneys have exactly one week to formally notify the court in writing if they accept their reappointments under these strict new rules.

Read more: Camp Lejeune Justice Act
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston