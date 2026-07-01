Federal court imposes October deadline for lawyers from both sides of Camp Lejeune water litigation to reach settlement

A federal court is putting intense pressure on both sides to settle the massive, long-running Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit. Lawyers have been given a firm deadline to make substantial progress.

In a newly filed order, a four-judge panel gave the Department of Justice and the Plaintiffs' Leadership Group a hard deadline of October 30 to reach a global settlement. The mandate was tied directly to the reappointments of the victims' leadership attorneys, whose previous terms expired on June 30. The federal judges attached strict conditions to these reappointments, making the October settlement deadline a requirement for the lawyers to keep their roles.

Annette Weston, Public Radio East Advocates and victims held a rally in Washington, D.C. last month. In 1982, Camp Lejeune’s water supplies were formally tested and found to be contaminated, but the worst of Camp Lejeune’s drinking water wells remained open until 1985. The CDC estimates that more than one million people may have been exposed at the base near Jacksonville.

Previous coverage: Advocates, victims rally at Capitol Hill, urging lawmakers to support Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act

The court emphasized that a global deal is the absolute best way to resolve the litigation, noting it will significantly speed up payments to victims and stop the draining of public resources. To make sure talks do not stall, attorneys from both sides must now participate in mandatory weekly meetings with court-appointed settlement masters.

If no agreement is reached by the end of October, the court warns it will evaluate whether a complete shakeup of the plaintiffs' legal team is necessary. Missing the deadline means the plaintiffs' leadership group faces a full, court-mandated restructuring that could strip current lead attorneys of their roles in the historic litigation. Meanwhile, failure by the Department of Justice to meet the deadline could trigger severe court-imposed sanctions, including hefty fines, civil contempt charges, and damaging evidentiary penalties. Ultimately, the court could strip the agency of its negotiating power entirely by accelerating thousands of individual claims straight to jury trials.

U.S. Veterans Administration Currently, there are more than 400,000 pending claims with the Department of the Navy, but despite that overwhelming number, not a single case has gone to trial and there have been just a few settlements.

Previous coverage: Advocates are not calling recent rulings in Camp Lejeune water contamination case a win

Advocates for those sickened by the toxic water aboard the base have long argued that the Department of Justice has dragged out the process by maintaining rigid negotiation stances, requiring excessive documentation, and challenging scientific links to illnesses. Federal attorneys have countered by pointing to the unprecedented logistical challenge of verifying hundreds of thousands of individual claims to prevent fraud and protect taxpayer funds. While the judicial panel did not explicitly assign blame to either side, it did command both parties to streamline their negotiation methods immediately.

All leadership attorneys have exactly one week to formally notify the court in writing if they accept their reappointments under these strict new rules.

Read more: Camp Lejeune Justice Act