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Energy poverty report reveals Pitt County tops the list as the least affordable county in the state for electricity

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
The think tank’s latest county-by-county index reveals that Pitt County tops the list as the least affordable county in the state for households served by major investor-owned utilities.
John Locke Foundation
The think tank’s latest county-by-county index reveals that Pitt County tops the list as the least affordable county in the state for households served by major investor-owned utilities.

A new report from the John Locke Foundation warns that many low-income families in Eastern North Carolina are facing a massive financial squeeze just to keep their lights on.

The think tank’s latest county-by-county index reveals that Pitt County tops the list as the least affordable county in the state for households served by major investor-owned utilities. According to the data, low-income families in Pitt County spend an average of nearly 14 percent of their annual income just on electricity bills. That is more than double the 6.5 percent threshold that experts consider affordable.

Researchers say that after paying these high energy costs, struggling families are left with far too little for food, medicine, and housing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston