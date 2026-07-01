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Bar owners ask court for permission to question former Governor Cooper about pandemic closure orders.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
When he's ready to serve, Berner pours the alcohol into a cocktail shaker with ice and the other ingredients.
When he's ready to serve, Berner pours the alcohol into a cocktail shaker with ice and the other ingredients.

A group of North Carolina bar owners, including several in Eastern North Carolina, is asking a state court for permission to question former Governor Roy Cooper under oath about his pandemic-era closure orders.

The business owners want to depose both the former governor and his top health official to prove that the state's lockdown orders violated their constitutional rights. The legal team representing the bars argues that forcing their businesses to shut down while allowing other establishments to stay open was unfair and illegal.

If approved by the court, the legal depositions would force the former administration officials to answer questions about the specific data used to justify those sweeping executive orders.

The state has previously defended the emergency closures as necessary measures to protect public health during the height of the crisis.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston