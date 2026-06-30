Washington the latest ENC community to take strong stance against social media-driven "teen takeovers"

The Washington Police Department is deploying extra patrols downtown after online threats of a social media-driven "teen takeover." The department announced it will enforce a strict, zero-tolerance policy against reckless driving, street takeovers, and disorderly conduct.

The warning follows a chaotic string of weekend disruptions across eastern North Carolina. Just days ago, similar social media invitations led to major disturbances and early business closures in downtown Greenville. In response, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly enacted an emergency weekend curfew that ultimately resulted in twelve juvenile detentions.

The town of Plymouth also declared a state of emergency last Friday and instituted its own juvenile curfew after intercepting an online flier promoting an unauthorized gathering.

While Plymouth and Greenville officials report their precautions successfully kept the weekend calm, Washington police say they are taking no chances. Extra personnel will remain positioned throughout the waterfront and downtown sectors to guarantee swift enforcement action against any illegal behavior.