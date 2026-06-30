Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington the latest ENC community to take strong stance against social media-driven "teen takeovers"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
The Washington Police Department is deploying extra patrols downtown after online threats of a social media-driven "teen takeover." The department announced it will enforce a strict, zero-tolerance policy against reckless driving, street takeovers, and disorderly conduct.
Washington Police Department
The Washington Police Department is deploying extra patrols downtown after online threats of a social media-driven "teen takeover." The department announced it will enforce a strict, zero-tolerance policy against reckless driving, street takeovers, and disorderly conduct.

The Washington Police Department is deploying extra patrols downtown after online threats of a social media-driven "teen takeover." The department announced it will enforce a strict, zero-tolerance policy against reckless driving, street takeovers, and disorderly conduct.

The warning follows a chaotic string of weekend disruptions across eastern North Carolina. Just days ago, similar social media invitations led to major disturbances and early business closures in downtown Greenville. In response, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly enacted an emergency weekend curfew that ultimately resulted in twelve juvenile detentions.

The town of Plymouth also declared a state of emergency last Friday and instituted its own juvenile curfew after intercepting an online flier promoting an unauthorized gathering.

While Plymouth and Greenville officials report their precautions successfully kept the weekend calm, Washington police say they are taking no chances. Extra personnel will remain positioned throughout the waterfront and downtown sectors to guarantee swift enforcement action against any illegal behavior.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston