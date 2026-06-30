North Carolina AG suing Trump administration over healthcare changes

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is suing the Trump administration over healthcare changes. The federal lawsuit challenges new restrictions on work requirement exemptions for medically frail people.

Jackson contends the policy shift could jeopardize coverage for tens of thousands of North Carolinians with severe illnesses. He argues the rules create unlawful administrative hurdles for patients fighting cancer, kidney failure, and rare diseases.

The administration defends the adjustments, stating they streamline federal benefit programs and encourage workforce participation.