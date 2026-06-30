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North Carolina AG suing Trump administration over healthcare changes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:15 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson won the Democratic primary for North Carolina attorney general on Tuesday and will take on U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop in the general election this November.
Photo: Jeff Jackson for Attorney General campaign
U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson won the Democratic primary for North Carolina attorney general on Tuesday and will take on U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop in the general election this November.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is suing the Trump administration over healthcare changes. The federal lawsuit challenges new restrictions on work requirement exemptions for medically frail people.

Jackson contends the policy shift could jeopardize coverage for tens of thousands of North Carolinians with severe illnesses. He argues the rules create unlawful administrative hurdles for patients fighting cancer, kidney failure, and rare diseases.

The administration defends the adjustments, stating they streamline federal benefit programs and encourage workforce participation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston