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Elkin City Schools appoints interim superintendent

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
Jennifer Hall headshot
Courtesy Elkin City Schools
The Elkin City Schools Board of Education approved Jennifer Hall as the interim superintendent at a meeting this week.

Jennifer Hall will be assuming the role of interim superintendent on July 8.

She’d just retired this year as the principal of Elkin Middle School and coordinator of the district’s Academically or Intellectually Gifted program.

Hall was one of five retirees the district honored in May for distinguished service. She was specifically commended for her “poised leadership.”

The Board of Education welcomed her back to serve as interim superintendent amid the search for a new, permanent leader.

The board is considering a contract with the North Carolina School Boards Association to conduct that search.

The district’s current Superintendent, Steve Hall, is leaving to take a position as head of Surry County Schools.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz