East Carolina University football legend Chris Johnson is battling ALS

East Carolina University football legend Chris Johnson has revealed he is battling ALS.

The former first-round draft pick went on to have a stellar ten-season NFL career, playing for the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals. A three-time Pro Bowler, Johnson earned the nickname "CJ2K" after a historic 2,006 rushing season in 2009.

Now 40, Johnson revealed on Good Morning America that he was diagnosed last year. The neurodegenerative disease has progressed rapidly, forcing the running back to rely on an eye-controlled device to speak.

ECU Athletics released a statement saying they are "heartbroken". Johnson says he is sharing his story to lobby the NFL and lawmakers for increased research funding.