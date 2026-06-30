Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

East Carolina University football legend Chris Johnson is battling ALS

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
East Carolina University football legend Chris Johnson has revealed he is battling ALS. ECU Athletics released a statement saying they are "heartbroken."
East Carolina University
East Carolina University football legend Chris Johnson has revealed he is battling ALS. ECU Athletics released a statement saying they are "heartbroken."

East Carolina University football legend Chris Johnson has revealed he is battling ALS.

The former first-round draft pick went on to have a stellar ten-season NFL career, playing for the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals. A three-time Pro Bowler, Johnson earned the nickname "CJ2K" after a historic 2,006 rushing season in 2009.

Now 40, Johnson revealed on Good Morning America that he was diagnosed last year. The neurodegenerative disease has progressed rapidly, forcing the running back to rely on an eye-controlled device to speak.

ECU Athletics released a statement saying they are "heartbroken". Johnson says he is sharing his story to lobby the NFL and lawmakers for increased research funding.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston