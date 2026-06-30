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Duke Energy gives offshore wind project in North Carolina for $129 million federal payment

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:14 AM EDT
File photo: The project would be located in the 112,800 acres Dominion Energy currently is leasing from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Dominion Energy
File photo

Duke Energy has agreed to give up its Carolina Long Bay offshore wind project in North Carolina.

In a Monday announcement, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed the utility will surrender the lease in exchange for a $129 million federal payment. The fourth major offshore wind buyout by the Trump administration officially ends the proposed 1.6-gigawatt project off Bald Head Island.

Duke Energy says it will reallocate the money directly into new natural gas generation, advanced nuclear technology, and grid upgrades in the Carolinas.

While the administration frames the move as a boost for grid reliability, environmental groups sharply criticize the decision, calling it a major setback for clean energy.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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