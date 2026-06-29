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Weekend teen curfews in two ENC communities wrap successfully with no major incidents

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:07 AM EDT
Aaron Hines
/
City of Greenville

Weekend teen curfews in two eastern North Carolina communities have wrapped up successfully with no major incidents reported.

In Greenville, Mayor P.J. Connelly said a temporary 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew led to a peaceful weekend downtown. Greenville officials ordered the emergency measure and increased police patrols following a disruptive "teen takeover" the previous weekend that sparked multiple fights.

Meanwhile, a similar scare in Plymouth also ended quietly. Plymouth Mayor Crystal Davis had issued a temporary emergency curfew after unconfirmed social media posts threatened a downtown teen gathering. Police Chief Louis Banks confirmed the event never materialized, but defended the restrictions, stating he would rather explain why precautions were taken than why officials failed to act.

Both cities are now urging parents and mentors to stay active in keeping local youth safe as summer continues.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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