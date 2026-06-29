Weekend teen curfews in two ENC communities wrap successfully with no major incidents

Weekend teen curfews in two eastern North Carolina communities have wrapped up successfully with no major incidents reported.

In Greenville, Mayor P.J. Connelly said a temporary 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew led to a peaceful weekend downtown. Greenville officials ordered the emergency measure and increased police patrols following a disruptive "teen takeover" the previous weekend that sparked multiple fights.

Meanwhile, a similar scare in Plymouth also ended quietly. Plymouth Mayor Crystal Davis had issued a temporary emergency curfew after unconfirmed social media posts threatened a downtown teen gathering. Police Chief Louis Banks confirmed the event never materialized, but defended the restrictions, stating he would rather explain why precautions were taken than why officials failed to act.

Both cities are now urging parents and mentors to stay active in keeping local youth safe as summer continues.