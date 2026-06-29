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Today's top stories: Confederate flag controversy, weekend teen curfews in ENC, N.C. lineworkers return from life-changing mission

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 29, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT

A major controversy at a national festival in Washington, D.C., has drawn sharp condemnation from North Carolina Governor Josh Stein.

Weekend teen curfews in two eastern North Carolina communities have wrapped up successfully with no major incidents reported.

Fifteen North Carolina lineworkers just returned from a life-changing mission after bringing electricity to a remote village in northern Guatemala for the very first time.

The dog days of summer are barking at the door. Meteorologists forecast a dangerous heat wave next week that could culminate in a sizzling 4th of July.

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on the Atlantic as a new tropical disturbance takes shape just off the Southeast coast.

A tragic discovery in Blount's Creek is prompting wildlife officials to issue an urgent warning to local fishermen.

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Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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