Today's top stories: Confederate flag controversy, weekend teen curfews in ENC, N.C. lineworkers return from life-changing mission

A major controversy at a national festival in Washington, D.C., has drawn sharp condemnation from North Carolina Governor Josh Stein.

Weekend teen curfews in two eastern North Carolina communities have wrapped up successfully with no major incidents reported.

Fifteen North Carolina lineworkers just returned from a life-changing mission after bringing electricity to a remote village in northern Guatemala for the very first time.

The dog days of summer are barking at the door. Meteorologists forecast a dangerous heat wave next week that could culminate in a sizzling 4th of July.

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on the Atlantic as a new tropical disturbance takes shape just off the Southeast coast.

A tragic discovery in Blount's Creek is prompting wildlife officials to issue an urgent warning to local fishermen.

Click the blue listen button above for the complete details from Public Radio East.