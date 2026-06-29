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New survey polls North Carolinians on American ideals

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 29, 2026 at 10:42 PM EDT
The Declaration of Independence
Adobe Stock image
The United States Declaration of Independence, July 4th, 1776

A new survey shows large majorities of North Carolinians from both major political parties support the principles laid out in the Declaration of Independence. But as the 250th anniversary approaches, there are partisan differences over the nation’s progress toward achieving them.

Catawba College set out to discover how North Carolinians felt about the Declaration’s meaning and relevance today. Survey results show that 80% of Democrats, 86% of Independents and 98% of Republicans believe it’s important to celebrate the founding document.

Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer says that bipartisan consensus went away in response to the next question posed: How close do you think the U.S. is to living up to the principles expressed in the Declaration of Independence?

"While a good number of folks thought that we were close, a majority thought we were not close, and that stretched over both folks who identified as Democrats and as independents," he says. "On the flip side, many more Republicans said, yeah, we're close to achieving these ideals."

In the survey, 31 percent of Democrats say the Declaration is "a document that reflects ideals that the country has not fully achieved" compared to 14 percent of Republicans. Bitzer says that results should be viewed in the context of America’s polarized political environment.

YouGov conducted the online survey of 1,000 North Carolinians from June 1-10.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford