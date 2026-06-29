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National Hurricane Center: New tropical disturbance taking shape just off the Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:24 AM EDT
While significant strengthening is not anticipated, the system is expected to drift near the coast, bringing the threat of heavy rain, localized thunderstorms, and breezy conditions to coastal communities later this week.
National Hurricane Center
While significant strengthening is not anticipated, the system is expected to drift near the coast, bringing the threat of heavy rain, localized thunderstorms, and breezy conditions to coastal communities later this week.

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on the Atlantic as a new tropical disturbance takes shape just off the Southeast coast.

The National Hurricane Center reports a broad area of low pressure is expected to form along a stalled front over the warm Gulf Stream waters off the Carolinas. Meteorologists currently give the system a low, ten to twenty percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical storm over the next seven days.

While significant strengthening is not anticipated, the system is expected to drift near the coast, bringing the threat of heavy rain, localized thunderstorms, and breezy conditions to coastal communities later this week.

Beachgoers heading out for the July Fourth holiday should prepare for rough surf and an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the beaches.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston