National Hurricane Center: New tropical disturbance taking shape just off the Carolina coast

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on the Atlantic as a new tropical disturbance takes shape just off the Southeast coast.

The National Hurricane Center reports a broad area of low pressure is expected to form along a stalled front over the warm Gulf Stream waters off the Carolinas. Meteorologists currently give the system a low, ten to twenty percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical storm over the next seven days.

While significant strengthening is not anticipated, the system is expected to drift near the coast, bringing the threat of heavy rain, localized thunderstorms, and breezy conditions to coastal communities later this week.

Beachgoers heading out for the July Fourth holiday should prepare for rough surf and an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the beaches.