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N.C. elective coop lineworkers bring power to remote Guatemalan village

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Volunteers from eight local electric cooperatives traveled more than 2,800 miles to the jungle community of El Plan Nuevo Amanecer. Working completely by hand in extreme heat without bucket trucks, the crews built three miles of power lines.
North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives
Volunteers from eight local electric cooperatives traveled more than 2,800 miles to the jungle community of El Plan Nuevo Amanecer. Working completely by hand in extreme heat without bucket trucks, the crews built three miles of power lines.

Fifteen North Carolina lineworkers just returned from a life-changing mission after bringing electricity to a remote village in northern Guatemala for the very first time.

Volunteers from eight local electric cooperatives traveled more than 2,800 miles to the jungle community of El Plan Nuevo Amanecer. Working completely by hand in extreme heat without bucket trucks, the crews built three miles of power lines. They successfully electrified more than fifty homes, a school, and the local health clinic.

Local people who previously cooked over open flames now have lights, refrigeration, and electric stoves. Project leaders say the infrastructure will completely transform the local economy, opening doors for education and new business opportunities.

Volunteers included workers from Edgecombe-Martin County EMC, Jones-Onslow EMC, and other coops.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston