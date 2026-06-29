N.C. elective coop lineworkers bring power to remote Guatemalan village

Fifteen North Carolina lineworkers just returned from a life-changing mission after bringing electricity to a remote village in northern Guatemala for the very first time.

Volunteers from eight local electric cooperatives traveled more than 2,800 miles to the jungle community of El Plan Nuevo Amanecer. Working completely by hand in extreme heat without bucket trucks, the crews built three miles of power lines. They successfully electrified more than fifty homes, a school, and the local health clinic.

Local people who previously cooked over open flames now have lights, refrigeration, and electric stoves. Project leaders say the infrastructure will completely transform the local economy, opening doors for education and new business opportunities.

Volunteers included workers from Edgecombe-Martin County EMC, Jones-Onslow EMC, and other coops.