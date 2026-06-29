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Image superimposing Confederate flag over N.C. state flag at Great American State Fair ignites controversy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT

A major controversy at a national festival in Washington, D.C., has drawn sharp condemnation from North Carolina Governor Josh Stein.

A video projection inside a North Carolina-themed pavilion at the Great American State Fair featured a split-screen image superimposing a Confederate battle flag over the official state flag.
Following a massive public backlash, fair organizers quickly removed the video, labeling the footage "unapproved."

State officials clarified that North Carolina did not organize or fund the booth due to budget constraints, leaving it entirely to a volunteer group and private corporate sponsors.

Governor Stein released a scathing statement, saying the display "does not reflect the North Carolina that we love" and demanded organizers "stop dishonoring" the state flag.

The fallout was immediate. Mount Olive Pickle Company, a major corporate sponsor of the pavilion, pulled its support and participation entirely, saying the imagery went against the company’s core values.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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