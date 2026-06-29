Image superimposing Confederate flag over N.C. state flag at Great American State Fair ignites controversy

A major controversy at a national festival in Washington, D.C., has drawn sharp condemnation from North Carolina Governor Josh Stein.

A video projection inside a North Carolina-themed pavilion at the Great American State Fair featured a split-screen image superimposing a Confederate battle flag over the official state flag.

Following a massive public backlash, fair organizers quickly removed the video, labeling the footage "unapproved."

State officials clarified that North Carolina did not organize or fund the booth due to budget constraints, leaving it entirely to a volunteer group and private corporate sponsors.

Governor Stein released a scathing statement, saying the display "does not reflect the North Carolina that we love" and demanded organizers "stop dishonoring" the state flag.

The fallout was immediate. Mount Olive Pickle Company, a major corporate sponsor of the pavilion, pulled its support and participation entirely, saying the imagery went against the company’s core values.