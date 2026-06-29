ENC animal shelter working to identify person who abandoned dog-filled kennel over the weekend

The Lenoir County SPCA is asking for help after a group of dogs was abandoned at their facility over the weekend.

Shelter staff discovered the animals packed together inside a single kennel left in the parking lot sometime overnight on Friday. Officials are currently evaluating the health of the dogs, but say the shelter is already facing severe space constraints.

Investigators are searching for anyone who might recognize the dogs or have information about who left them behind. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lenoir County SPCA or local law enforcement immediately.