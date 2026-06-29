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ENC animal shelter working to identify person who abandoned dog-filled kennel over the weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:29 AM EDT
Shelter staff discovered the animals packed together inside a single kennel left in the parking lot sometime overnight on Friday.
Lenoir County SPCA
Shelter staff discovered the animals packed together inside a single kennel left in the parking lot sometime overnight on Friday.

The Lenoir County SPCA is asking for help after a group of dogs was abandoned at their facility over the weekend.

Shelter staff discovered the animals packed together inside a single kennel left in the parking lot sometime overnight on Friday. Officials are currently evaluating the health of the dogs, but say the shelter is already facing severe space constraints.

Investigators are searching for anyone who might recognize the dogs or have information about who left them behind. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lenoir County SPCA or local law enforcement immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston