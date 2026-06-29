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Dolphin found dead in Blounts Creek had fishing lure wedged inside its throat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:26 AM EDT
The North Carolina Aquarium Marine Mammal Stranding Team recently recovered the body of a bottlenose dolphin, and a necropsy revealed the dolphin, which was estimated to be more than fifty years old, died with a sharp fishing lure painfully wedged inside its throat.
North Carolina Aquarium Marine Mammal Stranding Team
The North Carolina Aquarium Marine Mammal Stranding Team recently recovered the body of a bottlenose dolphin, and a necropsy revealed the dolphin, which was estimated to be more than fifty years old, died with a sharp fishing lure painfully wedged inside its throat.

A tragic discovery in Blount's Creek is prompting wildlife officials to issue an urgent warning to local fishermen.

The North Carolina Aquarium Marine Mammal Stranding Team recently recovered the body of a bottlenose dolphin, and a necropsy revealed the dolphin, which was estimated to be more than fifty years old, died with a sharp fishing lure painfully wedged inside its throat.

Experts say the tragedy serves as a harsh reminder of how discarded or lost fishing gear can devastate marine life.

Beachgoers and boaters who spot a stranded marine mammal are urged to immediately call the state’s twenty-four-hour stranding hotline.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston