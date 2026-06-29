Camp Lejeune wraps up month-long multinational exercise alongside French and Spanish forces

U.S. Marines at Camp Lejeune just wrapped up a month-long multinational exercise alongside French and Spanish military forces.

Known as Fleet Exercise 250, the joint training united the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit with the Spanish Marine Corps, the French Marine Corps, and the U.S. Navy’s Second Fleet. Troops engaged in high-intensity live-fire drills, amphibious beach assaults, aviation operations, and advanced reconnaissance missions.

Commanders say the extensive training successfully boosted combat readiness and communication between the allied nations. The successful exercise comes as the 26th MEU prepares for an upcoming global deployment later this year.