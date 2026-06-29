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Camp Lejeune wraps up month-long multinational exercise alongside French and Spanish forces

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:35 AM EDT
Marines with the Spanish marine corps conduct ship to shore movement during Fleet Exercise 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security.
Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom
/
Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet
Marines with the Spanish marine corps conduct ship to shore movement during Fleet Exercise 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security.

U.S. Marines at Camp Lejeune just wrapped up a month-long multinational exercise alongside French and Spanish military forces.

Known as Fleet Exercise 250, the joint training united the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit with the Spanish Marine Corps, the French Marine Corps, and the U.S. Navy’s Second Fleet. Troops engaged in high-intensity live-fire drills, amphibious beach assaults, aviation operations, and advanced reconnaissance missions.

Commanders say the extensive training successfully boosted combat readiness and communication between the allied nations. The successful exercise comes as the 26th MEU prepares for an upcoming global deployment later this year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston