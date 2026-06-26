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Guilford adopts revised budget with nearly $14M less for schools

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 26, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
Guilford County Schools Administration Building.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Guilford County Schools Administration Building

Guilford County commissioners have adopted a revised budget that drastically reduces funding for the public school system.

The change was the result of the recently passed Senate Bill 889 that imposed a moratorium on the 2026 property tax reappraisal.

The legislation meant the county had less revenue to work with. The original budget proposal included a $19 million increase for the school district. That number dropped to $5.6 million.

Commissioners said they did what they could under the circumstances.

"If we could give more dollars, if we could find more money for all that you asked for, and even more, and still take care of our county responsibilities, that would have created the ideal budget," said Vice Chair J. Carlvena Foster. "But looking at the climate around us, this budget just does not allow for a larger tax increase without putting a tax burden on the citizens of Guilford County."

But Guilford County Schools leaders say it won’t be enough to sustain current operations.

“Once again, the system has failed our students, especially those who have been traditionally underserved. The county's approved budget will mean students in Guilford County will suffer," said Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes. "Over the coming weeks, we will need to take a hard look at what exactly that will mean for families and staff.”

Officials say the funding won’t cover planned safety upgrades or promised pay increases for classified employees.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz