Guilford adopts revised budget with nearly $14M less for schools

Guilford County commissioners have adopted a revised budget that drastically reduces funding for the public school system.

The change was the result of the recently passed Senate Bill 889 that imposed a moratorium on the 2026 property tax reappraisal.

The legislation meant the county had less revenue to work with. The original budget proposal included a $19 million increase for the school district. That number dropped to $5.6 million.

Commissioners said they did what they could under the circumstances.

"If we could give more dollars, if we could find more money for all that you asked for, and even more, and still take care of our county responsibilities, that would have created the ideal budget," said Vice Chair J. Carlvena Foster. "But looking at the climate around us, this budget just does not allow for a larger tax increase without putting a tax burden on the citizens of Guilford County."

But Guilford County Schools leaders say it won’t be enough to sustain current operations.

“Once again, the system has failed our students, especially those who have been traditionally underserved. The county's approved budget will mean students in Guilford County will suffer," said Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes. "Over the coming weeks, we will need to take a hard look at what exactly that will mean for families and staff.”

Officials say the funding won’t cover planned safety upgrades or promised pay increases for classified employees.