Boone to enact water restrictions

As drought conditions continue across North Carolina, Boone officials have announced new water restrictions starting July 1.

Under the new guidelines, Boone water customers are prohibited from unapproved watering of lawns and gardens, washing vehicles or sidewalks without a reclamation system, filling swimming pools and other unnecessary uses of water.

Commercial customers will face similar limits.

The town says anyone who violates the restrictions could receive civil penalties. Officials do not have a timeline for when the restrictions will end.

Boone’s action comes as drought conditions worsen across the state. More than 60 counties are currently experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.