Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boone to enact water restrictions

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Kathan Gandhi
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
automatic sprinkler system watering the lawn on a background of green grass, close-up
Adobe Stock image
automatic sprinkler system watering the lawn on a background of green grass, close-up

As drought conditions continue across North Carolina, Boone officials have announced new water restrictions starting July 1.

Under the new guidelines, Boone water customers are prohibited from unapproved watering of lawns and gardens, washing vehicles or sidewalks without a reclamation system, filling swimming pools and other unnecessary uses of water.

Commercial customers will face similar limits.

The town says anyone who violates the restrictions could receive civil penalties. Officials do not have a timeline for when the restrictions will end.

Boone’s action comes as drought conditions worsen across the state. More than 60 counties are currently experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.
Kathan Gandhi
See stories by Kathan Gandhi