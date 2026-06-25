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Teens banned from downtown Greenville during weekend late-night hours after violent disruptions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2026 at 6:35 AM EDT
Aaron Hines
/
City of Greenville

A weekend teen curfew is coming to downtown Greenville.

Mayor P.J. Connelly has signed an emergency proclamation establishing a temporary overnight curfew for minors under eighteen.

Starting Friday, unaccompanied young people are banned from the downtown district between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The restriction runs through Monday morning.

The crackdown follows a weekend of violent disruptions where police arrested six people after large groups of teenagers began fighting downtown. Law enforcement is increasing patrols after several social media posts promoted another large gathering this weekend.

Mayor Connelly is urging parents to keep their children out of the downtown area.

The proclamation:

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Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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