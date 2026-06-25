Teens banned from downtown Greenville during weekend late-night hours after violent disruptions

A weekend teen curfew is coming to downtown Greenville.

Mayor P.J. Connelly has signed an emergency proclamation establishing a temporary overnight curfew for minors under eighteen.

Starting Friday, unaccompanied young people are banned from the downtown district between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The restriction runs through Monday morning.

The crackdown follows a weekend of violent disruptions where police arrested six people after large groups of teenagers began fighting downtown. Law enforcement is increasing patrols after several social media posts promoted another large gathering this weekend.

Mayor Connelly is urging parents to keep their children out of the downtown area.

The proclamation:

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