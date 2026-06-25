N.C. U.S. Senator's bill would block federal foreign aid from funding abortion, DEI programs, and gender ideology abroad

North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd has introduced legislation to permanently block federal foreign aid from funding abortion, DEI programs, and gender ideology abroad.

The "Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance Act" would codify and expand policies enacted during the Trump administration. Senator Budd argues that American tax dollars have been exploited for too long to promote far-left social agendas overseas.

However, Democratic critics and global humanitarian groups are fiercely pushing back. Opponents argue the far-reaching policy weaponizes U.S. foreign aid, threatening to disrupt billions in critical healthcare and humanitarian relief worldwide.

While seven Republican senators co-sponsored the bill, a group of bicameral Democrats has already introduced counter-legislation to block its implementation.