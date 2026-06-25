Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

N.C. U.S. Senator's bill would block federal foreign aid from funding abortion, DEI programs, and gender ideology abroad

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2026 at 7:24 AM EDT
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
Screenshot of Budd's floor speech.
/
Senator Ted Budd's YouTube channel
File: Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd.

North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd has introduced legislation to permanently block federal foreign aid from funding abortion, DEI programs, and gender ideology abroad.

The "Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance Act" would codify and expand policies enacted during the Trump administration. Senator Budd argues that American tax dollars have been exploited for too long to promote far-left social agendas overseas.

However, Democratic critics and global humanitarian groups are fiercely pushing back. Opponents argue the far-reaching policy weaponizes U.S. foreign aid, threatening to disrupt billions in critical healthcare and humanitarian relief worldwide.

While seven Republican senators co-sponsored the bill, a group of bicameral Democrats has already introduced counter-legislation to block its implementation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston